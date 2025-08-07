Iran’s response to new aggression will be ‘unlike anything seen before’: General Mousavi

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, says the Islamic Republic does not seek war but will deliver a more crushing response to any new act of aggression against the country.

“The Iranian nation is not a warmongering nation; however, if the enemies intend to launch another aggression or attack against this great country, our response this time will be more crushing and unlike anything seen before,” Gen. Mousavi said in a speech on Thursday at a ceremony honoring the victims of the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

“Iran’s deterrent power is complete,” he said.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13, killing at least 1,064 people, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. The US officially joined the war on June 22, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities before unilaterally declaring a ceasefire on behalf of Israel two days later.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces struck military and strategic positions deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories with ballistic missiles, and also targeted a major US airbase in Qatar.

In his speech, Gen. Mousavi warned American leaders of the consequences of their continued support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I ask the wise men of America: Do you truly wish to sacrifice your country’s future and the fate of your next generation just to save Netanyahu?”

“The Iranian people will never forget the wounds inflicted by America’s betrayals and crimes,” he said.

The top general praised those who were martyred in Israeli attacks as “pillars of Iran’s present and future security,” saying that while their loss was painful, they ushered in a new era of national strength and unity.