Iran’s Air Defense commander praises forces for defending national sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, has lauded Iran’s air defense forces for their unwavering courage and strength in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

According to Mehr, during an inspection visit to the Fordow-Qom Air Defense Group (Hazrat Masoumeh (AS)) on Saturday, Brigadier General Sabahifard toured various sections of the unit and addressed personnel stationed at the base.

In his remarks, he paid tribute to the martyrs of the air defense force who lost their lives during the 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June, honoring their sacrifice and dedication.

“The air defense force stands courageously and powerfully at the forefront of defending the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territory with full resolve and capability,” he stated.

The visit underscored the strategic importance of Iran’s air defense infrastructure and the continued commitment of its personnel to national defense.

