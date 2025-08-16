Hundreds of Spaniards protest in Barcelona against Israeli war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Spanish citizens took to the streets of Barcelona to protest against what they described as the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza. The demonstration condemned the ongoing blockade of food and medicine, as well as the killing of over 230 journalists, including five Al-Jazeera reporters in recent days.

According to Iran Press, protesters carried photos of journalists who were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a media tent near a hospital in Gaza. They described the attack as an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to silence the truth. Signs held by demonstrators read: “Those who target journalists are afraid of the truth.”

In a symbolic act, demonstrators banged empty pots to highlight the starvation crisis in Gaza, denouncing Israel’s deliberate policy of famine through its suffocating blockade and refusal to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

Waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine,” Barcelona residents expressed solidarity with Gaza’s civilians, who have endured nearly two years of relentless Israeli bombardment, total siege, and engineered starvation.

Due to the blockade, children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition, and even food distribution centers have been targeted by Israeli forces. Protesters called these actions war crimes and demanded international accountability for the violations of human rights.

