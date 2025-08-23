Tel Aviv denies entry to Barcelona mayor over support for Israel boycott

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tel Aviv authorities have denied entry to Barcelona’s mayor, Jaume Collboni, who was scheduled to arrive tonight, according to the intelligence site Walla.

The refusal was reportedly due to accusations that Collboni has defamed “Israel” and participated in a boycott campaign against the country.

Collboni had stated in his entry request that he intended to visit Yad Vashem and the Palestinian Authority. However, after consultations and a joint decision, his entry was denied.

This decision follows a vote by the Barcelona City Council last Thursday, in which a majority voted to cut institutional ties with Israel and suspend the friendship and twinning agreement with the Tel Aviv municipality.

According to AFP, the proposal was presented by the ruling Socialist Party in Barcelona and supported by left-wing parties. It called for suspending all official relations with Israel “until international law and the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people are respected.”

