Largest Gaza aid flotilla to depart from Barcelona amid humanitarian crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of activists are preparing to set sail next Sunday from Barcelona, Spain, on a flotilla of boats loaded with humanitarian aid.

This is the latest attempt to break the naval blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for years.

Organizers stated that the flotilla, described as the largest of its kind, aims to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for urgent international action to end the siege.

The activists urged European governments and the international community to pressure Israeli occupation authorities to allow the boats to pass and deliver aid, warning that any interception of the flotilla would be a “blatant violation of international law.”

This move comes amid growing UN warnings about the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Strip, particularly with the ongoing famine and severe shortages of basic supplies.

