Argentine photographer to join humanitarian mission to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Argentine photographer Nicolás Marín, 25, winner of the 2023 “Recovering Nature” category award, announced his participation in a humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Marín told the Argentine newspaper La Nación that he is preparing to join a convoy of more than 50 ships that will set sail from Spain on September 15th in an effort to break the naval blockade on Gaza and deliver food, medical, and humanitarian aid.

He emphasized that the convoy will include activists, doctors, psychologists, media professionals, and legal experts representing 44 nationalities. Participants will undergo four days of training in Barcelona before departing.

Marín said that despite his fear, he is prepared to undertake this experience, which he described as “for humanity.” He considered it the most dangerous undertaking of his life, noting that he was chosen for his ability to document the mission audio-visually, in addition to his experience in maritime navigation.

In 2023, the United Nations selected Marin as one of its “Top 100 Young Leaders,” and he currently serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the international organization.

He emphasized that his participation in this mission is “not political, but purely humanitarian,” emphasizing that his goal is “to help those suffering the ravages of war and hunger in Gaza” and to deliver “a message of peace to the world.”



