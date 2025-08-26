Spain condemns Israeli strike on Gaza Hospital as “flagrant” violation of law

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish government condemned on Monday the Israeli attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which killed 20 people, including five journalists.

The country’s Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that the attack is a “flagrant” and “unacceptable” violation of humanitarian law.

The statement stressed that this violation “must be investigated.”

The Spanish government reaffirmed Madrid’s “full commitment” to the right to information.

