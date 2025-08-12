Spanish Government Orders Jumilla Municipality to Lift Ban on Muslim Religious Festivals

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Spain’s central government has ordered the municipality of Jumilla, in the Murcia region, to lift its ban on holding religious festivals and gatherings in public spaces. The Minister for Territorial Policy described the measure as “discriminatory” and a violation of religious freedom, stressing that “there can be no compromise in the face of intolerance.” According to the minister, the ban primarily targeted Muslims.

Jumilla, a town of about 27,000 residents, had previously approved a proposal by the far-right Vox party to prohibit events such as Eid al-Adha. Although the measure was later revised, replacing the full prohibition with a ban on activities deemed “unrelated to the council,” it still effectively restricted Muslim religious ceremonies.

The move sparked a widespread backlash. The Muslim Union condemned it as “institutional Islamophobia,” the Minister for Migration labelled it “shameful,” and both the Catholic Church and the Federation of Jewish Communities argued that it was incompatible with religious freedoms.

The central government has given the municipality one month to respond to the order. If it fails to comply, further legal action will be considered.

