Egypt Signs $35 Billion Gas Deal with Zionist Regime Despite Full Gaza Occupation Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As the security cabinet of the Zionist regime approved Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, Egypt, in a move drawing considerable attention, signed a major $35 billion energy deal with the regime.

Under the agreement, the Zionist regime will export about 130 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Egypt over the next 15 years, nearly tripling its annual exports.

The Gaza occupation plan includes large-scale operations in Gaza City and central areas, a complete blockade, and the transfer of residents to the south. Officials from various countries have warned of the humanitarian and political consequences of such action, describing it as a potential “Vietnam for Israel.”

The energy deal between Egypt and the Zionist regime comes at a time when the Gaza crisis is intensifying, and Egypt is facing domestic and international pressure to take humanitarian considerations into account.

