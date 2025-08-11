Druze Leader Calls for Lifting the Siege on Sweida

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Hammoud al-Hanawi, the Druze leader, in a statement called on the people of Jabal al-Arab to remain united and steadfast in the face of the siege imposed on the city of Sweida.

He stressed that this battle is a vital and decisive matter for all the people of the region.

Al-Hanawi strongly criticized the transitional government and its supporters, accusing them of betraying values and selling out the homeland, and reproached certain tribes for lacking courage and loyalty.

He added that “despite the severe siege, including the cutting off of food, medicine, and fuel, and the destruction of infrastructure, Sweida will remain steadfast and dignified,” urging the people to overcome this crisis through solidarity and mutual assistance.

Al-Hanawi called on the international community to lift the siege, open humanitarian corridors, and address the crimes committed against members of this community.

He also warned against sedition, media warfare, and rumors, and condemned the silence of the Arab world and media outlets regarding Sweida’s situation.

In conclusion, al-Hanawi affirmed that “the mountainous region will remain undefeated until victory and liberation are achieved.”

