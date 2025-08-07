UK Parliament Hears Alarming Report on Escalating Islamophobia in France: From Institutional Bias to Overt Violence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Kawtar Najib, a human geographer, presented her latest findings on the state of Islamophobia in France during a special session at the UK House of Commons. The report, part of the Annual Report on Islamophobia in Europe project, was reviewed by members of parliament and international experts.

According to Dr. Najib, three major events over the past year have significantly intensified Islamophobia in France: the killing of Nahel Merzouk, a French teenager of North African descent, on June 27; the September 7 ban on Muslim students wearing abayas in schools; and the criminalization of expressions of solidarity with Palestine following the events of October 7.

She emphasized that Islamophobia in France “has shifted from institutional forms to open violence,” with a notable increase in targeted attacks against Muslims, particularly in recent months. Since October 2023, this trend has further intensified in the country’s political and media landscape.

Dr. Najib concluded by noting that despite the growing threat, a “broad resistance” is also emerging, as Muslims are actively working at both local and international levels to defend their rights.

**************

End/ 345

