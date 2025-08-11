Protests Against Islamophobic Dutch Politician

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Dutch anti-discrimination platform has announced that it received more than 2,500 complaints following the publication of a controversial post by far-right politician Geert Wilders.

The post, published earlier this week on the social media platform X, featured an AI-generated image split into two halves: one side showing a young European-looking woman labeled “PVV” (Wilders’ Party for Freedom), and the other depicting an older, harsh-looking woman wearing a headscarf labeled “PvdA” (Dutch Labour Party).

In a caption accompanying the image, Wilders wrote, “Your choice on October 29,” referring to the upcoming elections in the Netherlands.

Wilders, known as the “Dutch Trump,” has a long history of opposing Islam. In another post on Wednesday, he wrote, “Dutch first. Islam has no place here.” He also added, “Foreign criminals out! Our girls will be safe again on the streets!”

In the Netherlands, far-right movements targeting Muslim communities have been on the rise, linking Islam to crime and threats to national identity, a trend that has fueled social divisions and drawn strong reactions from human rights organizations.

