Protests Erupt Over Ban on Islamic Celebrations in Spanish Public Venues

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The local council of Jumilla, in the Murcia region of southeastern Spain, has sparked controversy by passing a measure that prohibits Muslims from using publicly managed venues, such as sports halls and cultural centers, for religious celebrations like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

The decision, backed by the far-right Vox party and approved by the conservative People’s Party (PP), limits the use of municipal facilities to events directly organized by the local government, according to the council’s statement.

Muslim leaders in Spain, including the president of the Federation of Islamic Organizations, condemned the move as “Islamophobic and discriminatory”, warning that such restrictions not only infringe on religious freedom but also threaten the sense of safety within the Muslim community.

Opposition parties, including the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and Podemos, criticized the decision as a violation of Article 16 of the Spanish Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion for all citizens.

Beyond fueling social tensions, the controversial measure is expected to trigger legal disputes between the central government and local authorities.

**************

End/ 345

