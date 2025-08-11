Condemnation of Kenyan Politician’s Anti-Islam Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Supporters of the ruling “Kenya Kwanza” coalition have condemned remarks made by Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the “Democracy for Citizens” party, over their anti-Islam nature.

In this regard, Kenya’s Deputy President, speaking at a ceremony in Mombasa, described the comments as “inappropriate and divisive politics,” stressing that linking a religious community to terrorism or criminal acts is unacceptable. He also underscored the need to preserve national unity and solidarity among citizens.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Likwiani Party warned that such statements could damage Kenya’s international image and affect its tourism industry. He criticized the spread of negative publicity about insecurity in the country, particularly abroad.

At the same time, several ministers from the coalition government reiterated the importance of national cohesion and urged the public to avoid divisive rhetoric and contribute to the nation’s development and progress. They warned that ethnic and religious discord could threaten Kenya’s stability and security.

