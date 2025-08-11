Over 3,600 People Embrace Islam in Dubai in First Half of 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the first half of 2025, more than 3,600 people in Dubai converted to Islam. This increase follows the cultural and educational programs of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs Department and its extensive efforts to promote religious awareness and strengthen intercultural dialogue.

More than 1,300 students have been enrolled in the educational programs of the Islamic Culture Centre, a subsidiary of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs Department. The center has held 47 training courses attended by over 1,400 participants. In addition, the “Sustainable Knowledge Room,” using modern technologies, has helped more than 190 individuals gain a better understanding of Islamic teachings.

The center’s director stated, “Our goal is to build cultural and religious bridges and to present a clear image of Islam based on knowledge and dialogue.”

These efforts form part of the Dubai Islamic Affairs Department’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for religious and cultural coexistence.

