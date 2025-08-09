Webinar “Reviewing the Global Message of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): From Wilayah to Responsibility” held by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A preliminary webinar session titled “Reviewing the Global Message of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): From Wilayah to Responsibility” was held by the International Affairs Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

During this session, the message of the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly on the occasion of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.) was presented.

Speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Trinidad, Zanzibar, Nigeria, and Germany shared their views on the topic, emphasizing the importance of renewing today’s covenant with guardianship during Arbaeen Hosseini and, consequently, the acceptance of responsibility.

Below are the videos of the speeches delivered at the international webinar “Reviewing the Global Message of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.): From Wilayah to Responsibility”:

Ayatollah Ramazani, Honorable Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly:

Arabic:

https://www.aparat.com/v/kfceaah

Persian:

https://aparat.com/v/wdx4je0

Mr. Sheikh Taqi Shobeiri, Researcher from the United Kingdom:

https://aparat.com/v/gud2fd9

Ms. Zainab, Media Cultural Activist from Germany:

https://www.aparat.com/v/uukg05d

Mr. Nakhid, Preacher and Researcher from Trinidad and Tobago:

https://www.aparat.com/v/ymkg9n7

Dr. Yusuf Magaji, Researcher from Nigeria:

https://www.aparat.com/v/jwiv1hb

Mr. Sheikh Salem Rajhi, Writer and Researcher from Zanzibar:

https://aparat.com/v/pfb396c

Dr. Abdul Qayum Sajadi, President of Khatam al-Nabiyyin (p.b.u.h) University from Afghanistan:

https://aparat.com/v/mjnx65s

Mr. Sheikh Nasim Asgarov, Cultural Activist from Azerbaijan:

https://aparat.com/v/fuha4o4

Ms. Jamila Saqitisha Shah Hosseini, Director of Sediqah (a.s.) Institute from Thailand:

https://aparat.com/v/gwvii63

Mr. Sayed Shafaqat Hussain Shirazi, Deputy of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Party:

https://www.aparat.com/v/jos19m8

Mr. Sheikh Mirza Ghulam Abbas, Preacher from Myanmar:

https://aparat.com/v/fwp4267

