Karbala a key pilgrimage hub: Iraq PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Karbala is a growing destination for pilgrims in the Muslim world particularly during Arbaeen, the Iraqi prime minister said, emphasizing the need for sustainable planning and improved infrastructure.

Muhammad Shia al-Sudani made the remarks in an address to the second conference of the Supreme Committee for Million-Strong Pilgrimages, held in Baghdad on Friday.

He referred to the increasing number of Arbaeen pilgrims, and highlighted the need for sustainable and scientific planning to manage this presence.

He announced the implementation of projects such as the Karbala International Airport as part of the government’s efforts to develop services for pilgrims.

Appreciating the efforts of the security forces to maintain the security and safety of the Arbaeen pilgrims, which will reach its peak in the coming days, he said implementing the special plan for this pilgrimage began two weeks ago under the supervision of a number of ministers and other relevant institutions.

Al-Sudani said the purpose of holding this conference is to review plans and projects and emphasize that the government’s efforts are not limited to security and service programs, and that ministries, governorates, custodianships of holy shrines, and supporting institutions also compete with each other in providing services and implementing projects for pilgrims.

He also noted that the second phase of service projects, including 36 projects, will begin immediately after the end of this year’s Arbaeen procession.

He emphasized that it is necessary to make scientific and sustainable plans to manage the increase in the number of pilgrims in the future.

Al-Sudani considered the implementation of important projects such as the Karbala International Airport and other airports as part of efforts to meet the needs of pilgrims.

“We decided to form a permanent high committee for the million-strong pilgrimages to provide organization and preparation at the national level. We have also worked on projects that facilitate the movement of pilgrims and citizens and activate the economy and development.”

