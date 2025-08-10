Over 3 million foreign pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen, Interior Minister confirms

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 3 million foreign pilgrims have so far entered Iraq to participate in the annual Arbaeen procession, the country’s interior minister said.

Abdul Amir Al-Shammari made the announcement during a visit to Najaf Governorate south of Iraq on Friday.

He pointed out the importance of this governorate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying that during the Arbaeen, millions of pilgrims enter Najaf, which is known as the main route for pilgrims on this important occasion.

Al-Shammari added that rescue forces, civil defense teams, and medical services in Najaf are on full alert.

“In addition, security units from other governorates have also entered Najaf to provide assistance.”

He said the security plan for Arbaeen is being implemented well and the number of pilgrims heading to Karbala is increasing.

In the traffic sector, he said, a plan to separate pedestrian and vehicle routes has been implemented to prevent road accidents.

The Iraqi interior minister described this year’s traffic plan as much better than previous years, saying, “Thank God, the number of traffic accidents along the pilgrims’ routes has decreased, and the accidents that occurred in previous years and in all provinces have not been repeated.”

He concluded by pointing out that the installation of surveillance cameras and new radars, patrols on the roads, and the full readiness of the General Directorate of Traffic have had very positive results, stressing that everyone works as a single cell, and great efforts are being made at all levels to ensure safety and security.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

