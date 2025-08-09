Thai Shia pilgrims visit Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the auspices of the Deputy Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs, a group of Thai Shia pilgrims visited Imam Reza Shrine, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, and participated in cultural and spiritual programs.



Fifteen Shia men and women from Thailand, affiliated with the Al-Kawthar religious and cultural institute, paid a visit to Imam Reza shrine on Friday morning. During their pilgrimage, they sought permission from Imam Reza to continue their spiritual journey toward the shrine of Imam Hussain, in Iraq.

The group attended a special program at Melal Portico. The event included a lecture on the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, recitation of Aminullah pilgrimage supplication, and a video presentation introducing Imam Reza Shrine in English.

These pilgrims, who plan to join the massive Arbaeen procession in Karbala, also benefited from the blessings of visiting Imam Reza Shrine and took part in the dedicated cultural session prepared for them. They were hosted at Ghadir Guesthouse and enjoyed a meal from the generous table of Imam Reza.

As part of the program, the shrine also presented the pilgrims with blessed and cultural gifts to commemorate their visit.

