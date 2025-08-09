Home News Service Pictures Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Istiftā’ Stations Project Around Sacred Courtyard to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims 9 August 2025 - 09:53 News ID: 1715555 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Supplies Services to Mawkibs with Over 7,000 Boxes of Water and 1,000 Ice Blocks Daily Photos / Under Patronage of Alawi Holy Shrine: Establishment of a Guest House to Serve Pilgrims at Najaf Intl Airport Imam Reza Shrine serves pilgrims in Najaf; health volunteers deployed for Arbaeen Launching of service Mawkibs of Razavi Shrine on eve of Arbaeen Photos: Environmental Teams Promote Sound Cultural Awareness Among Pilgrims Heading to Holy Karbala Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches a Project to Correct Recitation of Al-Fatiha and Short Surahs for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: 3 Thousand Servants and Volunteers of Alawi Shrine Implement Service Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Thai Shia pilgrims visit Imam Reza Shrine Representative of Supreme Religious Authority opens Tal Al-Zainabi site to Arbaeen pilgrims Photos: Ammar ibn Yasir Mawkib Serves 45,000 Meals Daily to Arbaeen Pilgrims Video: Chants by 'Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon' During a March at Alawi Shrine in Support of Sheikh Qassem Photos: 50 directional signs installed to guide Arbaeen pilgrims along routes in Bayn al-Haramayn Photos: Arbaeen Walk Between Najaf and Karbala Photos: Razavi holy shrine sends 150,000 food packages for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Project of Lady Zaynab Courtyard and Opening of Al-Tall Al-Zaynabiyya Shrine to Pilgrims on Arbaeen “Who is Imam Mahdi?” campaign launches during Arbaeen
Your Comment