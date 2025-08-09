Home News Service Pictures Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Supplies Services to Mawkibs with Over 7,000 Boxes of Water and 1,000 Ice Blocks Daily 9 August 2025 - 09:59 News ID: 1715559 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Istiftā’ Stations Project Around Sacred Courtyard to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Under Patronage of Alawi Holy Shrine: Establishment of a Guest House to Serve Pilgrims at Najaf Intl Airport Photos: Hero of Khaybar Mawkib of Holy Alawi Shrine Provides Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches a Project to Correct Recitation of Al-Fatiha and Short Surahs for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: 3 Thousand Servants and Volunteers of Alawi Shrine Implement Service Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba Mawkib at Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Food Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Continues Providing Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Video: Chants by 'Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon' During a March at Alawi Shrine in Support of Sheikh Qassem Photos: Service Convoy at Shrine of Lady Zakiyya, Daughter of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba on Occasion of His Martyrdom Photos: Daily Consumption of 5 Tons of Flour to Support Hospitality for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Holy Alawi Shrine Photos: Crowds of Pilgrims Begin Writing First Lines of Arbaeen Story Around Sacred Alawi Courtyard Photos / Through Efforts of Holy Alawi Shrine: Installation of Directional and Guidance Signs in Preparation for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Inaugurates Unified Communications Project to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Implements a Comprehensive Security Plan to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Hospitality Stations of Imam Ali Shrine: Distribution of Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Central Examinations for More Than 100 Quran Memorizers at Alawi Holy Shrine Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Prepares Al-Murtadha Rest Area to Serve Pilgrims of Imam Hussain Arbaeen Photos / Under Patronage of Alawi Holy Shrine: Activities of Lady Ruqayya Program for Girls Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches a Distinctive Initiative Targeting Specific Age Groups Through Educational, Intellectual and Recreational Camps Photos: Secretary-General of Alawi Holy Shrine Visits “Al-Fatā al-‘Alawi” Camp Al-Abbas holy shrine reveals details of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas courtyard and basement project (+Photos) Photos: Holy Alawi shrine completes final stage of roof of sheikh Tusi tunnel Photos: Mourning ceremony on martyrdom of of Imam Zain al-Abidin at Alawi holy shrine Photos: Al-Abbas holy shrine begins providing logistical support to Husseini processions in preparation for Arbaeen
Your Comment