Home News Service Pictures Photos: Holy shrine of Imam Ali on eve of Arbaeen Hussaini 12 August 2025 - 08:43 News ID: 1716235 Source: Tasnim News related Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali Shrine on eve of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk from Diwaniya to Karbala route Photos: Malik Al-Ashtar Mawkib of Imam Ali Shrine provides services to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Atmosphere of Kadhimiya on eve of Arbaeen Hussaini Al-Abbas Shrine host complex covers route of visitors from Karbala to border crossings Photos: Traditional Rawdah in Village of Manshad Mehriz of Yazd, Iran Skull reconstruction surgery using 3D printing technology performed in Iran Arbaeen Walk: World’s largest pilgrimage of love and devotion Photos: Surveillance Cameras Installed at Imam Ali Shrine During Arbaeen Days Photos: Guesthouse of Imam Ali Shrine Provides Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims in Najaf Al-Ashraf Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Implements a Comprehensive Security Plan to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Hospitality Stations of Imam Ali Shrine: Distribution of Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: 3 Thousand Servants and Volunteers of Alawi Shrine Implement Service Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Alawi Shrine Launches a Project to Correct Recitation of Al-Fatiha and Short Surahs for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos / Under Patronage of Alawi Holy Shrine: Establishment of a Guest House to Serve Pilgrims at Najaf Intl Airport Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Supplies Services to Mawkibs with Over 7,000 Boxes of Water and 1,000 Ice Blocks Daily Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Istiftā’ Stations Project Around Sacred Courtyard to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Hero of Khaybar Mawkib of Holy Alawi Shrine Provides Thousands of Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba Mawkib at Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Food Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Continues Providing Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Service Convoy at Shrine of Lady Zakiyya, Daughter of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba on Occasion of His Martyrdom Photos: Daily Consumption of 5 Tons of Flour to Support Hospitality for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Holy Alawi Shrine
Your Comment