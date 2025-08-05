Al-Abbas Shrine host complex covers route of visitors from Karbala to border crossings

The head of the host complex Services Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Haj Adel Al-Hamami, announced the readiness to provide services to the Arbaeen pilgrims, confirming that this year's plan includes comprehensive coverage extending from the center of the old city of Karbala to the border crossings and several Iraqi provinces.

Al-Hamami stated that the department has opened several main outlets within the old city of Karbala, distributed in vital locations including the street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the Al-Hawra street (peace be upon her), the Imam al-Jawad gate (peace be upon him), the Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon him) hospitality complex, the Imam al-Askari (peace be upon him) complex, the host warehouse site on Maytham al-Tammar street (may Allah be pleased with him), the Imam Ali (peace be upon him) street outlet, and others.

He added that this year's expansion also included opening service outlets outside the city of Karbala, on the roads leading from the provinces of Najaf, Baghdad, and Babylon, in addition to strategic locations in border areas such as Mehran crossing, and other internal areas like Diyala and Samarra in Salah al-Din province, in order to provide the best possible service to visitors along their journey to Karbala.

He confirmed that logistical preparations began early to secure food supplies, water, juices, and other essential items, especially in light of the rising temperatures, with a focus on diversifying the meals offered to suit the tastes of visitors coming from various regions of Iraq and neighboring countries.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine is keen on providing all the comforts that visitors need during the major Ziyarats that the city of Karbala witnesses.



