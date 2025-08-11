Home News Service Pictures Photos: Mostazafan Foundation Mawkib near Mehran border, receiving Arbaeen pilgrims daily 11 August 2025 - 08:36 News ID: 1716008 Source: Abna24 related Astan Quds Razavi kitchen serves Arbaeen pilgrims at Mehran border crossing Al-Abbas Shrine host complex covers route of visitors from Karbala to border crossings Over 2 million Iranians register for 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage Photos: Atmosphere at Mehran Border Ahead of Arbaeen Pilgrimage Iran’s Awqaf Organization to deploy 350 Moukebs for Arbaeen pilgrimage Tunisian activists rally to defend Hezbollah, condemn Israeli violations Palestinian child martyred by airdropped aid box in central Gaza Imam Reza International University dispatches pilgrim service caravan to Basra University Mukib Iranians’ unity during Israeli-imposed war was showcased to world: Justice minister Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Crossing Chazabeh Border Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Passing Through Khosravi Border Moroccan doctors launch hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza medical workers
Your Comment