Tunisian activists rally to defend Hezbollah, condemn Israeli violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of activists have taken part in a protest outside the Lebanese embassy in Tunisia to denounce the Israeli regime’s frequent violations of the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, and the Beirut government’s decision to dismantle the military capabilities of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The protest, organized by the Coordination for Joint Action for Palestine – the most influential pro-Palestine coalition in the North African state - took place on Friday evening.

During the rally, participants chanted slogans in support of the resistance movement in Lebanon, most notably, “The rifle is the solution against the invader and occupier,” and “The cause is indivisible from Lebanon to Gaza.”

“We stand with people who sacrificed the blood of all their leaders for Palestine; and this requires us to stand with the Lebanese resistance,” Salah al-Masry, a member of the coordination committee and a spokesperson for the Tunisian Network to Confront the Normalization System, said

Al-Masry underscored that the most honorable weapon on earth is the weapon of the resistance front, because it liberated the occupied lands, safeguarded sovereignty, and embodied the dignity of Muslims.

“If the resistance had not existed, the Zionist army would have invaded Beirut, killed children, and committed massacres,” he concluded.

Other activists criticized the Lebanese government for attempting to appease Washington at the cost of its own security and that of the Palestinian cause.

“Palestine is our compass. We support whoever shoots at the Zionists,” many commented under the protest call post on social media.

Lebanon's government approved a US proposal on Thursday that would see the disarmament of the resistance group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has rejected the government's push to disarm the group, saying it would treat the plan "as if it did not exist."

Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Loyalty to the Resistance, has warned that giving up resistance weapons is “suicide,” exposes Lebanon to Israeli interference, and threatens Lebanon’s national stability.

“To say ‘hand over your arms’ is to say ‘hand over your honor.’ Handing over our arms is suicide, and we do not intend to commit suicide,” he declared.

“Ask the army if they would hand over their arms, which is their honor. Would they invite the world to betray us by giving up their arms? If we hand over our arms, who will safeguard our sovereignty and protect our country?” the senior Lebanese legislator pointed out.

He described the Lebanese government’s decision that would see the disarmament of Hezbollah as “hasty and dangerous,” stressing that it “exposes sovereignty” and “opens the door for the enemy to tamper with domestic stability.”

Newly published reports by international organizations document Israeli war crimes against civilians and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

“Many of southern Lebanon's border villages have been razed to the ground, and where schools were left standing, several had been vandalised, and at least two had been ransacked by Israeli forces,” Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

“By pillaging schools, Israeli forces committed apparent war crimes and put the education of students in Lebanon at risk,” he added.

