Hundreds of North Africans rally against Israeli war on Gaza, condemn starvation tactics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of North Africans have taken to the streets in protest against the Israeli regime’s ongoing war on Gaza and its policy of starving the besieged population. The demonstrations, held in Tunisia and Morocco, are part of a growing wave of global outrage over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Palestinian territory.

According to Iran Press, on Monday night, protesters gathered outside the Tunis City Theater on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, responding to a call by the “Coordination of Joint Action for Palestine.” Chanting slogans demanding an immediate end to the war, participants condemned the recent Israeli attack on Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza as a “premeditated crime” aimed at silencing the truth and concealing atrocities committed over the past 22 months.

In Morocco, citizens held similar rallies to denounce the Israeli military’s actions and express solidarity with the people of Gaza. Protesters described the targeting of journalists as part of a broader campaign to impose media censorship and pave the way for further crimes against civilians.

The demonstrations coincide with the launch of the “Sumud Convoy,” a grassroots initiative involving over 1,000 volunteers from Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, and Morocco. The convoy is traveling thousands of kilometers across North Africa to deliver humanitarian aid and break Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

Organizers say the convoy is a civil response to the genocide in Gaza and a message of solidarity with Palestinians enduring starvation, displacement, and bombardment. The United Nations has described Gaza as “the hungriest place on Earth,” with nearly half a million people facing catastrophic levels of hunger and malnutrition.

As protests intensify and international convoys mobilize, pressure is mounting on governments and institutions to take concrete action to halt the violence and ensure humanitarian access to Gaza.

