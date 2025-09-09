Drone attack targets Gaza-bound aid ship in Tunisian waters

AhlulBayt News Agency: A vessel belonging to the “Global Conscience Convoy,” an international humanitarian initiative en route to Gaza, was targeted by a drone strike on Tuesday while navigating Tunisian waters. The ship, named Sumud, sustained fire damage to its main deck and storage hold, but all six passengers and crew members on board were reported safe.

The incident marks a serious escalation in the challenges facing civilian-led humanitarian missions attempting to reach Gaza, which remains under a strict naval blockade. Aid efforts have been severely restricted, despite the territory’s worsening humanitarian crisis, including widespread famine and mass casualties.

The Sumud, flying the Portuguese flag, was carrying members of the convoy’s steering committee. The “Global Conscience Convoy” is backed by delegations from 44 countries and aims to deliver non-military humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of Israeli military operations in October 2023. International monitors have confirmed a state of famine across the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the blockade and ongoing hostilities.

Following the attack, eyewitnesses reported that dozens of people gathered outside the port of Sidi Bou Said, where other convoy ships were docked. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans including “Free Palestine,” in a show of solidarity with the besieged population.

The convoy’s organizers condemned the drone strike, calling it a violation of international humanitarian norms and a direct threat to civilian relief efforts. They reiterated their commitment to delivering aid and urged the international community to take urgent action to protect humanitarian missions.

...................

End/ 257