Global Sumud Flotilla departs Tunisia for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), headed for Gaza, has departed from Tunisia with the aim of challenging Israel’s blockade and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged region.

The flotilla includes over 40 ships and more than 800 activists from 44 nations, setting sail from the port of Bizerte on Saturday.

Footage shared online showed volunteers loading food and medical supplies onto the ships before departure.

Organizers emphasized that the GSF’s mission is to break the Israeli siege and open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

In a symbolic gesture, a boat crewed entirely by women joined the flotilla, honoring the resilience of Palestinian women under blockade.

Fifteen female activists from Europe, Latin America, and Asia boarded the vessel in Bizerte, preparing to join the rest of the fleet.

Malika, a nurse from France, highlighted the strength of Palestinian women, saying the all-women boat was a tribute of solidarity and respect.

She added that although the group had never met before, they quickly bonded over their shared mission.

“We come from different countries—France, Chile, Portugal, Spain, and others—but Gaza has united us,” Malika said.

She also remarked that governments have failed to protect civilians, prompting the group to take action themselves.

Khaled Boujemaa, a member of the flotilla’s steering committee, said foreign ships left Bizerte to meet North African vessels departing from Sidi Bou Said.

The flotilla now includes nearly 50 ships, with 23 from North Africa, after overcoming delays due to weather and technical problems that led to three withdrawals.

Boujemaa confirmed that these issues have been resolved and the flotilla is now ready to proceed toward Gaza.

This comes after the GSF reported that the British-flagged vessel Alma was attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisian waters.

The incident followed a similar drone strike on the Portuguese-flagged ship Family near Tunisian waters earlier that week.

Tunisia’s interior ministry confirmed the second attack was deliberate and pledged to identify those responsible, with widespread suspicion directed at the Tel Aviv regime.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” began its journey from Barcelona last month to challenge what human rights groups call one of the harshest blockades in the world.

It is considered the largest maritime humanitarian mission of its kind in decades.

If successful, it would be the first flotilla to reach Gaza in nearly 15 years.

Israeli officials have condemned the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to label the activists as terrorists and seize the vessels.

