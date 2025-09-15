Global Flotilla sets sail from Tunisia to break Gaza blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: An international convoy of boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), has set sail from Tunisia’s Bizerte Port towards the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid.

The GSF has recently become a focal point for international media and public opinion, symbolizing a grassroots and transnational movement. Its primary goal is to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the starving Palestinians in the enclave.

The flotilla, comprising dozens of ships and hundreds of human rights activists from over 40 countries, set sail for international waters after spending several days in the port of Benzerte, Tunisia. Its departure was met with enthusiastic cheers and a heartfelt send-off from the people of Tunisia.

It aims to join forces with a flotilla of European ships from countries like Italy, Greece, and Spain.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. A drone attack on one of its main vessels while docked in Tunisia raised serious concerns about the security of the mission. Fortunately, there were no casualties from this incident, but it sparked public outcry and protests among Tunisian citizens.

The challenges facing this convoy extend beyond security threats. They also encompass logistical difficulties, such as coordinating multiple ships and ensuring fuel supplies, as well as diplomatic pressures on host countries. Additionally, there is a full-scale narrative war, with Israel attempting to frame the movement as illegal and provocative.

The flotilla has emerged as a powerful symbol. Even if only a portion of the aid reaches its destination, this would still represent a significant symbolic and political victory. It could ignite new international discussions on the need to ensure the free passage of humanitarian assistance. Furthermore, this situation has positioned Tunisia at the center of diplomatic attention, increasing its responsibilities.

Ultimately, the success of this movement hinges on effective crisis management, astute diplomacy, and strategic narrative-building. Its continuation could not only lead to the delivery of essential aid but also create a lasting image of global solidarity in response to a humanitarian blockade.

The Israeli regime has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023. The genocidal war has devastated the enclave, which is now facing famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister in charge of military affairs, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

