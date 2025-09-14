Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail from Tunisia to challenge Gaza blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency:An international convoy of boats, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), has departed from Tunisia in a bold effort to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GSF set sail from Bizerte Port on Saturday, comprising over 40 vessels and carrying between 500 and 700 activists from more than 40 countries, according to Anadolu news agency.

Participants have declared their commitment to breaking the blockade and reaching Gaza with aid supplies.

Among the activists is Franco-Palestinian lawmaker Rima Hasan, a member of the French National Assembly, who confirmed her participation after boarding in Tunisia.

Hasan posted on X, blaming Western governments for enabling the genocide in Gaza and criticizing European leaders for their silence on Israeli attacks against aid convoys. She previously joined a Gaza-bound boat in June that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

The flotilla has received support from high-profile figures, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has faced criticism from Israeli officials for her pro-Palestinian stance.

Organizers reported that two GSF ships—the Family and the Alma—were attacked while anchored near Tunis. One of the vessels was reportedly hit by a drone, raising suspicions of Israeli involvement.

This is not the first time Israel has acted to prevent such solidarity missions.

In June, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Madleen ship in international waters, confiscated its aid cargo, and detained 12 activists. In May, another vessel named Conscience was struck by drones near Maltese waters, forcing it to abandon its mission.

Organizers say the GSF marks one of the most daring efforts yet to challenge Israel’s control over Gaza’s maritime access.

This initiative comes amid daily UN appeals to address the worsening famine in Gaza, where over 500,000 people are suffering from extreme hunger and malnutrition.

