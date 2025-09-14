Boats navigate Argentina’s Paraná Delta in solidarity with Palestinians, Global Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, a group of small boats sailed through the Paraná Delta in Argentina to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Global Sumud Flotilla. The demonstration was part of a broader international movement opposing the blockade of Gaza and calling for humanitarian intervention.

The boats departed from the Luján River and continued along the Tigre River, approximately 30 kilometers north of Buenos Aires. Participants carried Palestinian flags and signs denouncing what they described as the “genocide” in Gaza.

The maritime protest was accompanied by a street march in the town of Tigre, where demonstrators echoed calls for justice and accountability. The event aligned with the mission of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which brings together activists from 44 countries in an effort to deliver aid and challenge Israeli restrictions.

As violence and displacement continue to escalate in Gaza, civilian-led initiatives like this flotilla highlight the urgency of global solidarity and the need for action where governments have remained largely silent.

