Thousands in Buenos Aires protest Gaza genocide, Netanyahu’s planned visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people took part in a massive demonstration in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, at the call of the Argentine Committee in Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The demonstration was held to condemn the genocide in the Gaza Strip and reject the Argentine government’s invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the country.

The demonstrators raised Palestinian and Argentine flags side by side, symbolizing the unity of solidarity between the two peoples.

They also carried banners in support of the Palestinian people, their struggle against the occupation, and their steadfastness on their land.

Other banners condemned the genocide in Gaza, the Israeli policy of ethnic cleansing, the use of blockade and starvation as weapons against civilians, the ongoing aggression against the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the policy of settlement expansion, and settler aggression against Palestinians.

The demonstrators demanded an end to the massacres, holding Israel accountable for its crimes, and prosecuting its leaders before international courts.

They also affirmed their categorical rejection of the potential visit of the Israeli Prime Minister to Argentina, emphasizing the need to arrest him immediately upon his entry into Argentine territory, in implementation of the international arrest warrants issued against him.

To highlight the magnitude of the human tragedy, the demonstrators held up pictures of slain civilians and journalists targeted by the occupation forces, as well as dolls wrapped in blood-stained shrouds, representing the slain children killed in cold blood by Israel daily.

The march reflected broad unity among civil society organizations, including trade unions, student unions, and cultural unions, Arab and Jewish anti-Zionist organizations, as well as leftist political parties and human rights organizations.

Representatives of the Federation of Argentine Palestinian Entities, the Palestinian community, and unionists and parliamentarians from various progressive forces also delivered speeches expressing their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rejection of genocide, occupation, and the policy of annexation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as the fragmentation of the West Bank, aimed at killing the chances of peace and the two-state solution.

They called for the freedom of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

