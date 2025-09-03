Argentinian man embraces Islam in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Argentine citizen converted to Islam at the Mina Mosque in the Egyptian city of Hurghada.

The 65-year-old, named Albert, announced his conversion to Islam after reciting the Shahadah (a declaration of faith that consists of the statement ‘There is no god except Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah’) in front of a crowd of worshippers at the Mina Grand Mosque, Al-Tariq website reported.

Albert decided to change the course of his life and begin a new phase with the name Muhammad.

This step coincided with his birthday, which symbolized a new birth with a different spirit and a pure faith.

As soon as the Shahadah was recited, the Hurghada mosque was filled with excitement and shouts of “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

Worshippers, in a scene that embodied the meanings of brotherhood and humanity, congratulated him and prayed for Muhammad’s success and steadfastness.

Sheikh Hussam Mahmoud, the imam and preacher of the mosque, considered this event a new birth for a man who chose Islam out of faith and will.

The event turned into a simple celebration that reflected the spirit of tolerance and tolerance of the people of Hurghada, with the people welcoming Albert’s conversion to Islam, demonstrating the universality of this religion and its ability to unite hearts of all nationalities and ethnicities.

