The Call to Palestinian Communities in Latin America 

Over the last century, Palestinian communities in Latin America have proven to be a fundamental pillar in the defense of Palestinian identity, memory, and the national cause. From Chile to Honduras and Mexico, passing through Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, these diasporas have kept alive the historical bond with their homeland and have contributed to strengthening international awareness of occupation and dispossession.



Today, however, the challenge intensifies. Palestinian communities in Latin America are being asked for more than the preservation of traditions and nostalgia for their lost homeland. They are required to have political and cultural unity to counter the dominant narrative of Zionism, a solid organization to influence the political and media life of their countries of residence, and, above all, an active commitment to resistance in all its dimensions: cultural, diplomatic, social, and academic.



The call is clear: isolated commemorative events and maintaining customs are not enough. The current times demand raising our voices in parliaments, building advocacy networks in universities, the press, and social organizations. It also entails building bridges with other Latin American causes of dignity and sovereignty, to forge a common agenda that denounces colonialism and defends the right of peoples to exist freely.



Zionism is advancing not only in Palestine, but also in the construction of global media and political power. Faced with this, Palestinian communities in Latin America have the mission to rescue the historical truth, to remember that Palestine is not a foreign cause, but a universal struggle for justice.



What is being asked is a lot, but it is also an opportunity: for the diaspora to become a driving force of awareness and a firm voice that accompanies the resistance in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. May it not simply observe, but act as an ambassador for a people who, despite everything, have not ceased to exist or to fight.

Source by Editorial of the Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL