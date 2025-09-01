Candlelight vigil in Santiago honors victims of Gaza conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered late Tuesday night in Ñuñoa Square to mourn the victims of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, lighting candles and carrying symbolic coffins to honor slain journalists and civilians.

According to Iran Press, organized by the advocacy group Action for Palestine, the vigil featured symbolic shrouds representing children and grieving mothers. Protesters chanted slogans including “Israel kills Palestinians” and “Long live Palestine,” expressing solidarity with Gaza and condemnation of the Israeli government’s military actions.

“In these times when inhuman shadows continue to tear the world apart, it is our duty to ignite the flame of love, hope, and solidarity,” the group posted on its official page.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 63,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed since October 2023, with over 159,000 injured. Press freedom organizations report dozens of journalists among the dead, marking one of the most dangerous conflicts for media workers in recent history.

Chile’s government has taken a strong stance, condemning Israel’s actions and recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv in 2023. The protest reflects growing discontent across Latin America and increasing international pressure on Israel.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues proceedings against Israel on charges of genocide.

