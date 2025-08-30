Islamic Movement Condemns Arrest of Palestinian Leader in Nigeria, Demand His Unconditional Release

AhlulBayt News Agency: Our attention has been drawn to the arrest of Ramzy Ibrahim Abusafiah, the leader of the Palestinian community in Nigeria, by the Nigerian Police. A reliable source confirmed that he was arrested on Friday, 22 August 2025, and the arrest took place in the same month the Nigerian government and the illegal state of Israel sealed a pact on security.

The arrest of Ramzy Ibrahim Abusafiah, the leader of the Palestinian community in Nigeria, is exposing a new shift in Nigeria’s foreign policy.

It is pertinent to remind us that on 18 November 1988, Nigeria recognised the state of Palestine, and in 2012, Nigeria voted in favour of Palestine becoming a non-member observer at the United Nations and a member of UNESCO. In March 2024, while on a visit to Qatar as part of a delegation led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar told Al Jazeera that Israel must stop its war on Gaza, and the world needs to drop its “double standards” over the killings in the besieged enclave.

The sudden “double standards” or change of Nigeria’s foreign policy on Palestine signifies that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has decided to partner with the illegal state of Israel in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Palestine. This is unacceptable, condemnable and capable of putting Nigeria and the people of the country on the wrong side of world history with irreparable, dangerous consequences.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to be with the illegal state of Israel at a time when countries like the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, and several others are increasingly distancing themselves from the illegal state of Israel and pushing for the recognition of a Palestinian state, leading to growing international isolation for Israel due to it’s actions in Gaza.

Furthermore, the International Court of Justice’s genocide case, which was filed by South Africa against the illegal state of Israel and backed by Colombia, Chile, Spain, and Turkey, as well as economic measures like Turkey’s trade restrictions and the UK’s sanctions on Israeli settler organisations, all contribute to further isolation of the illegal state of Israel.

Firstly, we condemn the arrest of Ramzy Ibrahim Abusafiah, the leader of the Palestinian community in Nigeria. The arrest is unacceptable and capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria.

Secondly, we are demanding the unconditional release of the leader of the Palestinian community in Nigeria and an end to the Nigeria-Israel pacts on security.

Thirdly, research proves the roles being played by the illegal state of Israel in creating insecurity in Africa in order to enable the sale of Israeli arms, weapons, and intelligence to various African governments. We therefore call on our professors, writers, media practitioners, and all Nigerians to come out and condemn this shift in Nigeria’s foreign policy and security pacts with the illegal state of Israel, as it will negatively affect Nigeria and all people of the country.

Finally, we are calling the Muslim Ummah to use this month of Rabiul Awwal, the festive period of Maulud, the Islamic celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), which we themed “Uniting Muslim Ummah in Support of Palestine”, to condemn the arrest of Ramzy Ibrahim Abusafiah, the leader of the Palestinian community in Nigeria, by the Nigeria Police and demand the end of Nigeria-Israel security pacts.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto,

For the Islamic movement under the leadership of his eminence Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky (H),

