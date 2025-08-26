Colorful Welcoming Parade of holy month of Rabi ul Awal in Bauchi, Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the 1st of Rabiul Auwal 1447 (25 August 2025), the city of Bauchi resounded with chants of salawatul Nabiy (SAWA) and vibrant parade displays in celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWA). The event was organized by the Islamic Movement under the leadership of His Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).

Numerous schools and youth groups took part in the festivities, dressed in colorful attire and marching through Bauchi’s main streets. Members of the Ummah lined the roads to show their love and support for the Prophet. Some spectators expressed renewed enthusiasm for Muslim unity and voiced solidarity with oppressed people, particularly Palestinians in Gaza.

The closing parade was held at Husainiyyah Ahlul Bait in Bauchi, where a competition among primary schools honored the Prophet’s birthday. Sheikh Ahmad Yashi attended as the special guest. Fudiyyah Kafin Madaki won first place, followed by Fudiyyah Bauchi and Liman Katagum in second, and Fudiyyah Dass and Pagama in third.

Sheikh Ahmad Yashi raised the Maulid flag as attendees chanted salawat in honor of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

