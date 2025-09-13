Sheikh Zakzaky warns of campaigns against Muslim countries, calls for unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sayed Ibraheem Zakzaky, delivered a closing lecture of the Unity Week program in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the ''The Official Website of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria'', The Leader spoke to the gathering while in Iran via the internet. He congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious birthday anniversary of the Best of Mankind, the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his pure progeny.

Describing the month of birth of the holy Prophet (SAWA) as a period of unity of the Ummah, he says:

He says, ''The enemies did not hide their enmity towards Muslims; they openly said they don’t have enemies except Muslims. The enemies of Islam went on in an attempt to destroy Muslim countries like Libya, which they succeeded in destroying it; Sudan, which is currently in crisis. They also destroyed Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The next target is now Iran''.

The leader further says, “This is the right time for Muslims to unite on their own accord without allowing the enemies of Islam to instigate us against one; unity is command from Allah. Hold on to the rope of Allah and do not be disunited among yourselves….”

He further expressed that disunity is prohibited in Islam due to its bad consequences.

During the 5-day lectures, Scholars from different schools of Thought delivered lectures on topics related to the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

