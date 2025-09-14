US Special Envoy Adam Boehler Visits Kabul, Meets Taliban Foreign Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the ministry, the unannounced visit included comprehensive discussions on strengthening bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, issues related to detained citizens, investment opportunities, and other areas of cooperation.

Boehler was accompanied by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, marking his second visit to Kabul alongside Boehler within a year.

During the meeting, Boehler described his previous trip to Kabul as constructive and stressed the importance of continuing such engagements to achieve “meaningful results.” He added that the United States respects the independence of nations and has no intention of imposing anything on the Afghan people.

For his part, Amir Khan Muttaqi referred to earlier negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban in Doha, saying conditions are now favorable for relations to return to normal. He insisted that no major issue exists between the two countries that cannot be resolved through dialogue.