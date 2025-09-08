Condolence Message from Shia Ulema Council of Herat, to Earthquake Victims in Kunar Province

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shia Ulema Council of Herat expressed deep sorrow over the deadly earthquake that struck Kunar province, killing thousands and causing widespread destruction. In its statement, the council extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stressed the urgent need for effective relief efforts.

Quoting verses from the Quran, the council reminded that while God sustains the heavens and the earth, human beings must respond to natural disasters with patience and resilience. It lamented the loss of Afghan lives and noted that more than two thousand people were injured in the disaster. The council prayed for the swift recovery of the wounded and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

The statement further underlined that it is both a humanitarian and Islamic duty for Afghans and the global Muslim community to extend sincere support to those affected. It called on charitable institutions and aid organizations to play an active role in relief and recovery operations.

The council also urged Afghanistan’s caretaker government to ensure efficient and well-coordinated management of the crisis, warning against any disruption in the aid distribution process.

Concluding its message, the Shia Ulema Council expressed hope that, through the determination of the people and the prudence of officials, dignity and calm would be restored to the grieving families and that this difficult trial would end with a positive outcome.