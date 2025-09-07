Iran sends additional humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the devastating magnitude-6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan last weekend, Iran has dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to support the affected population. The quake, centered near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province close to the Pakistan border, has claimed the lives of at least 2,200 people and left thousands more injured.

On Saturday, a new consignment of 50 tons—including food supplies, hygiene kits, and blankets—was delivered to Kabul Airport. The handover took place in the presence of Alireza Bigdeli, acting head of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, alongside Afghan officials.

According to IRNA, Bigdeli praised the Iranian Red Crescent Society for its continued efforts, stating, “The Islamic Republic stands with the people of Afghanistan.”

This latest delivery marks the third phase of Iran’s aid initiative. In the previous two phases, Iran had already provided 80 and 50 tons of essential items, including tents, blankets, food, and hygiene products.

Iran’s swift response underscores its commitment to humanitarian solidarity with Afghanistan during this time of crisis.

