OIC expresses solidarity with Afghanistan following deadly earthquake

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has offered condolences to the Afghan nation and government after deadly quake kills hundreds of people in eastern part of the country.

Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake that shook Kunar province in the east of the country.



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation emphasized the organization's solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and its readiness to provide support in these difficult circumstances.



He also ordered the OIC office in Afghanistan to coordinate with relevant authorities in assessing needs and work closely with the organization's humanitarian institutions and partners to provide assistance to the affected people.



It is worth noting that a magnitude 6.2 quake on the Richter scale shook the Hindu Kush Mountain range in Afghanistan on August 31.



Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban caretaker government, announced in a press conference that the number of victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan has reached 812, with over 2,800 others injured.



