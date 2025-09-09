Home News Service Pictures Photos: Festival of Shia Muslims in Eastern Kabul Celebrating Birth of Prophet Muhammad and Imam al-Sadiq 9 September 2025 - 09:15 News ID: 1725135 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Prophet Muhammad Birthday Celebration with Presence of Shia and Sunni Scholars in Bamyan, Afghanistan Condolence Message from Shia Ulema Council of Herat, to Earthquake Victims in Kunar Province Photos: Pictures from earthquake-hit areas in eastern Afghanistan Was U.S. military presence in Afghanistan necessary? OIC expresses solidarity with Afghanistan following deadly earthquake
Your Comment