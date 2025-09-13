Home News Service Pictures Photos: Celebration of birth of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadiq in Sar-e Pol, Afghanistan 13 September 2025 - 07:43 News ID: 1726301 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Prophet Muhammad Birthday Celebration with Presence of Shia and Sunni Scholars in Bamyan, Afghanistan Photos: Birth celebration of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Al-Sadiq in Karbala Photos: Pictures from earthquake-hit areas in eastern Afghanistan Was U.S. military presence in Afghanistan necessary? Photos: Installation of birth banners of Prophet Muhammad in Imam Reza Holy Shrine OIC expresses solidarity with Afghanistan following deadly earthquake Powerful earthquake rocks eastern Afghanistan Photos: Birth celebration of Prophet and Imam Al-Sadiq at AhlulBayt World Assembly in Tehran
Your Comment