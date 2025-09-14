Shia-Sunni Scholars Gather in Afghanistan to Celebrate Birth Anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S) + Photos

A grand spiritual ceremony was held at the Imam Zaman Grand Mosque in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, to mark the auspicious birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S). The event drew a large gathering of both Shia and Sunni clerics and community members, highlighting a strong message of Islamic unity and solidarity.

Speakers at the event emphasized the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S), stressing that the strength and dignity of the Muslim Ummah lie in adherence to authentic religious traditions and the rejection of division.

They underlined that by focusing on shared religious and cultural values, the Muslim community can face today’s social and political challenges with greater resilience.

Particular attention was given to the role of youth, with speakers urging the new generation to draw inspiration from the examples of the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S) in building a united and hopeful future for Afghanistan and the wider Islamic world.

Participants agreed that such ceremonies serve as a symbol of Islamic brotherhood between Shia and Sunni Muslims, laying the foundation for lasting peace, coexistence, and harmony within society.