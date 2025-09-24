Afghan Shia Female Author: Taliban's Ban on Women's Books is Battle Against Enlightenment

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a video message, Dr. Haidari stated that the Taliban's prohibition of numerous books written by female authors is a clear indication that the group is at war with enlightenment and knowledge. She added,

"The fact that the Taliban has banned books written by women is an honor for us. It shows that they are fighting against light and progress."

Dr. Haidari, who has been an outspoken critic of the Taliban regime, emphasized that women are, in essence, the embodiment of enlightenment. She congratulated all women whose works have been banned, declaring,

"This is a significant and honorable step that you, women and your works, are taking in the fight for freedom and justice against the Taliban."

She also pointed out that the Taliban fears women and their identity.

"For years, they have taken away the right to breathe freely from women. For four years, they have held an entire country hostage."

The former professor further stated that the Taliban's move to ban the works of women and restrict their voices is a "trump card" that reveals that women are on the right and deep path toward resistance.

"The banning of your books and pens is evidence that you are walking the right and meaningful path," Dr. Haidari added.

It’s important to note that the Taliban has recently taken even more restrictive measures by removing 679 books from university curricula. Many of these books were written by female authors or published by Iranian writers and publishers. This latest move is part of the group's broader crackdown on intellectual and academic freedom.