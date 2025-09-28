Afghan Shia Cleric: Forming inclusive national government is way to confront U.S.

Fayazi referred to recent comments by the U.S. president about retaking the Bagram airbase from the Taliban and warned that foreign goals will succeed only if there is a gap between the people and the government. “If the government is national and inclusive and there is no distance between the nation and the state, the U.S. will never reach its aims,” he said. “But if there is a gap, then the West will reach its goal.”

He opened the sermon by congratulating people on the upcoming births of Hazrat Abdul-Azim Hassani (AS) and Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS). He also noted that tomorrow is World Tourism Day and urged officials to develop Afghanistan’s natural beauty and tourist sites to boost the country’s economy.

On how to confront the U.S., Fayazi said shouting or simply condemning is not the solution. He set out two practical steps:

Officials must stop acting alone and build a national, inclusive government that includes all groups. Leaders should work to make Afghanistan stronger, because a weak Afghanistan is vulnerable.

Fayazi called for unity, strong institutions, and policies that bring the government closer to the people as the best protection against foreign interference.