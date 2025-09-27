Ayatollah Golpayegani: Global Powers Seek to Tarnish Islam’s Image

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his remarks, Ayatollah Golpayegani stressed the necessity of unity around the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), asking rhetorically: “If the Prophet were present today, what would he say about the suffering of Muslims worldwide—the humiliation, poverty, and the killing of innocent infants and starving believers?”



He identified the greatest threat to the Islamic world as spiritual neglect and obsession with materialism, citing the Quranic verse: “And whoever turns away from My remembrance, indeed he will have a miserable life.”



He continued by lamenting the presence of hatred, envy, and resentment among Muslims, which he said blocks divine mercy and compassion from reaching the community. Quoting the Quran, he reminded believers of the divine gift of unity: “And remember the favor of Allah upon you—when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together, and you became, by His grace, brothers.”



Ayatollah Golpayegani called on Muslims to rediscover the greatness of their past, when they overcame empires like Rome and Persia. He emphasized that the Muslim Ummah was made one under the umbrella of worship, citing: “Indeed, this Ummah of yours is one Ummah, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.” He argued that true worship of God—not false idols or worldly distractions—is the key to liberation from all challenges.



He reiterated that believers are equal in blood and united against common enemies, and that this unity was born from sincere devotion. He urged Muslims to hold fast to the rope of God and avoid division, again quoting the Quran: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.”



The scholar emphasized that Muslims once cast aside racial, tribal, and nationalistic prejudices to embrace compassion and equality. He cited the Quran’s universal call to the People of the Book: “Say: O People of the Book, come to a word that is equitable between us and you—that we will not worship except Allah, nor associate anything with Him, and not take one another as lords besides Allah.”



Ayatollah Golpayegani concluded by affirming that the blood of Muslims is one—whether spilled in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Syria, Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Europe, or America.



He quoted the Prophet (PBUH): “Whoever wakes up without concern for the affairs of Muslims is not one of them; and whoever hears a cry for help and does not respond is not a Muslim.” He condemned the global powers that support extremist groups like ISIS under the guise of Islam to spread Islamophobia, and warned that some Islamic countries, knowingly or unknowingly, are aligning with Zionist goals.



