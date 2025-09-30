Serbia Arrests 11 for Hate Crimes Targeting Muslims' Religious Places

AhlulBayt News Agency: Serbian authorities have arrested 11 individuals accused of inciting hatred in France and Germany, including acts such as placing pigs' heads near mosques and vandalizing a Holocaust museum, officials announced on Monday.

The suspects, all Serbian nationals, were reportedly trained by another individual who is currently on the run and allegedly operated under the direction of a foreign intelligence agency, according to a statement from Serbia’s interior ministry. The nationality of the fugitive was not disclosed.

The ministry stated that the group’s aim was to promote and incite hatred, discrimination, and violence based on social and religious differences.

In early September, nine pigs' heads—considered impure in Islam—were discovered outside mosques in Paris and nearby areas, triggering widespread outrage and concern over escalating anti-Muslim sentiment.

Three Serbian nationals have already been charged and imprisoned in France in connection with the investigation.

The remaining 11 suspects will face prosecution on multiple charges, including racial discrimination and espionage.

The arrests were carried out in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, and in the southern town of Velika Plana, approximately 100 kilometers from the capital, in coordination with national security services.

