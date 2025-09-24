Deputy Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami India: Muslim Unity Only Path to Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: He condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as brutal injustice and genocide. Khan criticized Western nations for their silence and inaction, despite their claims of defending human rights, democracy, and children’s welfare. He stressed that mercy and compassion are urgent needs in today’s world.

Khan praised the conference for bringing together diverse Islamic schools of thought under the theme of the Prophet of Mercy. He argued that true unity among Muslims can inspire global harmony, and rejected Islamophobia as a dangerous misrepresentation of Islam’s universal message of peace and justice.

He expressed concern over the failure of international institutions, including the United Nations, to uphold ethical standards. Khan highlighted moral decay, family disruption, and global unrest as signs of a deeper crisis, calling for cooperation to promote a path of mercy, justice, and service to humanity.

Khan commended Iran for fulfilling its duty to uphold Islamic values and thanked its leaders and people. He warned that enemies seek to destabilize Iran because it applies Islamic principles not only in worship but also in governance, economy, and resistance against Zionist expansion, especially regarding Palestine and Quds.

Finally, he called for the formation of a global Islamic union, stressing the need to respect cultural and sectarian diversity among Muslim nations. He affirmed that Muslim unity poses no threat to other countries, but rather aims to promote justice, prevent oppression, and serve the common good of humanity.



